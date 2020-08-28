Watch now: 30 Illinois counties now at warning level for COVID-19 resurgence

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

IDPH issues a warning when a county crosses certain targets for two or more risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase. Those include things such as the daily number of new cases per 100,000 population, the county’s test positivity rate and new hospital admissions for COVID-19.

As of Friday, the counties now on the warning list include Bureau, Carroll, Cass, Clinton, Cook, Cumberland, Effingham, Fayette, Greene, Grundy, Henderson, Henry, Jasper, Jersey, Jo Daviess, Johnson, Madison, Monroe, Morgan, Perry, Pike, Randolph, Sangamon, Shelby, St. Clair, Union, Warren, White, Will and Williamson.

IDPH released that list the same day it announced 2,149 new cases of the disease over the previous 24 hours and 20 additional virus-related deaths. That brings the statewide totals since the pandemic began in Illinois to 229,483 cases, and 7,997 deaths.