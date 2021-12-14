Watch now: Biden approves Illinois disaster declaration; Crump to represent Edwardsville victim

SPRINGFIELD — President Joe Biden has approved a disaster declaration for Coles, Moultrie, Shelby and 10 other counties ravaged by last week's catastrophic storm system that killed six Illinois residents.

The move, made just hours after Gov. J.B. Pritzker made the request, frees up the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate disaster relief efforts, including providing equipment and resources.

The federal government will pick up 75 perecent of the costs of relief efforts.

“Local, state, and federal officials are working in concert to make sure Illinois communities have everything they need to recover,” Pritzker said in a statement. “I appreciate President Biden’s fast response in ensuring Illinois has all available resources on the road to rebuilding. As local entities work to secure federal reimbursements and recovery dollars, my administration will assist every step of the way.”

U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, as well as the Illinois Congressional delegation, sent a letter to Biden asking that he approve federal assistance for 28 storm-impacted counties. It was not immediately clear why the full request was not granted.

Pritzker said the Illinois Emergency Management Agency would work with those in impacted areas not covered by the federal declaration.

At least six tornadoes touched down in Illinois Friday evening, the worst in Madison County, where an EF-3 tornado caused an Amazon warehouse to collapse, killing at least six. The same weather system produced tornadoes in Kentucky, where at least 74 were killed.

Durbin, speaking on the Senate floor Tuesday, urged everyone to put aside political differences to help those impacted.

“The tornadoes didn’t distinguish between red states and blue states, between Trump voters and Biden voters," Durbin said. "It is my great hope that the Senate will also put aside its politics for a few moments and stand together to help the victims.”

Biden also has granted an emergency declaration in Tennessee and Kentucky.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, of Kentucky, credited Biden with expediting federal help.

“President Biden cut through the red tape to approve our request at an accelerated pace, providing the rapid support we need to recover,” McConnell said. “I could not be more grateful for their swift and decisive response to this crisis.”

The president also is expected to travel to Kentucky Wednesday, visiting Fort Campbell for a storm briefing and hard-hit Mayfield and Dawson Springs to survey storm damage.

Two investigations

There also were new developments Tuesday about two factories where multiple people died in the storm.

Eight people were killed in a Mayfield Consumer Products candle plant in Mayfield. Haley Conder, who worked at the factory on and off for 10 years, told The Associated Press that a supervisor threatened her with written disciplinary action if she went home early because storms were approaching.

Conder also questioned why the company did not encourage workers to go home — or at least give them a better understanding of the danger — between a first tornado siren around 6 p.m. Friday and another one around 9 p.m., shortly before the tornado hit.

“They (the company) had from 6 o’clock to 9 o’clock to allow us to go home, to tell us really what was going on and that we needed to prepare ourselves for the worst,” Conder told The Associated Press in a phone interview. “It was nothing like that. Not one supervisor told us what was really going on.”

A spokesman for the company insisted that employees were free to leave anytime.

Gov. Andy Beshear told reporters that the Kentucky Division of Occupational Safety and Health Compliance would conduct a review.

In Illinois, the federal Occupational Health and Safety Administration also has opened an investigation into the collapse of the Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville.

OSHA inspectors, who have been at the site since Saturday, will look into whether workplace safety rules were followed and will have six months to complete the investigation, said spokesperson Scott Allen.

Amazon has said workers at the warehouse had little time to prepare when the National Weather Service declared a tornado warning on Friday night. The tornado arrived soon after, collapsing both sides of the 1.1 million-square-foot Amazon facility and caving in its roof.

On Tuesday, Benjamin Crump, a civil rights attorney who specializes in wrongful death cases, said he's representing the family of DeAndre Morrow, 28, of St. Louis, one of the people who died. Crump also has represented the families of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and Jacob Blake, as well as Jelani Day, the Illinois State University grad student found dead in the Illinois River.

Crump is representing the Morrow family with lawyer Bob Hilliard.

"We are seeking to determine if Amazon did everything in its power to warn employees of the incoming danger from the tornado and provide a designated safe area for employees to shelter. Just three years ago, a tornado struck an Amazon warehouse in Baltimore, Maryland, killing two people. Were lessons learned from that tragedy turned into new policies and were they followed here?," the lawyers said in a statement.

190 people at Madison County site

The building is a “delivery station,” where workers prepare orders for delivery by third-party contractors and Amazon Flex drivers, Amazon said. In total, the facility employed about 190 people in multiple shifts.

John Felton, senior vice president of global delivery services for Amazon, said at a news conference this week that 46 people were at the building on Friday night; 39 at the “take-shelter location” on the building’s north side, which was nearly undamaged. But seven, he said, including the six who died, were on the south side where the walls had fallen in.

Amazon spokeswoman Kelly Nantel said the shelter location was an interior part of the building with no windows. She said it was not a “safe room.”

The warehouse was built by what’s known in the industry as “tilt-up” construction, where steel-reinforced concrete walls are poured flat and raised into position. But such walls, if not connected strongly to the roofs, can fall in, dropping tens of thousands of pounds on occupants inside, said Grace Yan, a structural engineering professor at Missouri University of Science & Technology. And while they can be strengthened to better withstand tornadoes, it’s not required in building codes.

“Tilt-up buildings were not invented for resisting tornadoes,” Yan said.

Yan said the 2011 tornado that hit Joplin, in southwest Missouri, killed seven in a Home Depot when the 100,000-pound panel walls collapsed.

Amazon has pledged to assist workers and their families affected by the tragedy, including donating $1 million to the Edwardsville Community Foundation.

The Associated Press, St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Brenden Moore, of the Herald & Review, contributed to this story.

