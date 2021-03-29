Watch now: Coles County announces 94th COVID death; Illinois COVID-19 positivity rate, hospitalizations continue to trend upward

CHARLESTON — Coles County health officials announced on Monday that another resident has died from COVID-19, bringing its total to 94.

The news comes as the state reported COVID-19 hospitalizations and case positivity rates continue to trend upward, leaving entry into a recently-announced “bridge” phase of reopening uncertain even as the percentage of seniors vaccinated continued to increase.

The state's COVID-19 case positivity rate was 3.3% Monday, having risen for the fourth straight day. It marked a 50% increase since March 14.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,761 new cases Monday out of 49,449 test results reported over the previous 24 hours. Another five COVID-19 positive individuals were reported to have died Monday as well.

As of Sunday night, COVID-19 patients occupied 1,352 hospital beds, the highest point since Feb. 26. The 280 intensive care unit beds in use by COVID-19 patients marked a high since March 1.

All of the hospitalization metrics had been decreasing steadily for at least 15 weeks before beginning the uptrend over the previous two weeks.

