Watch now: Coles County announces 94th COVID death; Illinois COVID-19 positivity rate, hospitalizations continue to trend upward

CHARLESTON — Coles County health officials announced on Monday that another resident has died from COVID-19, bringing its total to 94.
The news comes as the state reported COVID-19 hospitalizations and case positivity rates continue to trend upward, leaving entry into a recently-announced “bridge” phase of reopening uncertain even as the percentage of seniors vaccinated continued to increase.
The state's COVID-19 case positivity rate was 3.3% Monday, having risen for the fourth straight day. It marked a 50% increase since March 14.
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,761 new cases Monday out of 49,449 test results reported over the previous 24 hours. Another five COVID-19 positive individuals were reported to have died Monday as well.
As of Sunday night, COVID-19 patients occupied 1,352 hospital beds, the highest point since Feb. 26. The 280 intensive care unit beds in use by COVID-19 patients marked a high since March 1.
All of the hospitalization metrics had been decreasing steadily for at least 15 weeks before beginning the uptrend over the previous two weeks.
In Coles County, the health department also said an additional nine county residents had tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and there was a total of nine new cases over the weekend. There are five county residents hospitalized.
Meanwhile, the state said 68.9% of seniors have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but even if that number reaches 70%, a “bridge” phase to expanded capacity limits at restaurants, other businesses and social gatherings is on hold until the hospitalization metrics and number of new cases reported stop climbing.
Last week, the state authorized counties to expand vaccine eligibility to all Illinoisans age 16 and over ahead of the April 12 date on which the expansion is scheduled to go live statewide. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said allowing county-level expansions was an effort to get more people vaccinated in counties with low demand for those in the categories currently eligible for the vaccine.
Vaccination appointment and location information can be found at coronavirus.illinois.gov or by calling 833-621-1284.