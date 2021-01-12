Watch now: Coles County reports 2 more COVID deaths; Some Illinois counties entering next phase of vaccine distribution

CHARLESTON — Two additional Coles County residents have died from COVID-19, it was announced on Monday.
A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the additional deaths from the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county’s total to 76.
The release also said an additional 22 county residents have tested positive for COVID-19. With those, the county’s case total is now 4,709, it said.
In addition to the deaths, the total includes seven people who are currently hospitalized, 345 who are recovering and 4,281 who have recovered, according to the release.
The release also included a reminder about drive-up and walk-up COVID-19 testing that will be available in Charleston on Tuesday.
Testing will take place from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. in the Student Recreation Center and Fieldhouse of Eastern Illinois University’s Lantz Arena. The release said more information on the event is available online at go.eiu.edu/covidtest.
The statewide COVID-19 rolling positivity rate remained below 8% for the second consecutive day Monday at 7.6%. Illinois reported 4,776 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Monday, with 53 additional virus-related deaths.
The state is reporting a total of 1,033,526 cases for a total of 17,627 deaths across the state’s 102 counties.
A total of 66,697 test results have been reported Monday. Over 14.1 million test results in the state have been reported since the pandemic began.
As of Sunday night, 3,540 people in Illinois were reported to be in hospital beds for COVID-19, an increase of 13 from the day prior, and 759 COVID-19 patients were in intensive care unit beds, an increase of 19 from the day prior. There were 401 patients reported to be on ventilators, an increase of 10 from the day prior.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Monday that some regions of the state could see loosened COVID-19 restrictions as early as Friday as some counties have already transitioned to the next phase of vaccine distribution.
Although the state remains in Phase 1A of its vaccine distribution plan, some communities which have substantially completed Phase 1A have moved to the early stages of Phase 1B.
“We want to make sure any available vaccine is administered quickly to the priority groups that we’ve laid out,” Pritzker said. “Let’s get those out to Phase 1B people. ... Even though we haven’t moved everybody into the next phase, we don’t want any of these vaccines sitting around.”
Those in Phase 1A, who are receiving vaccines, include health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B would extend vaccine priority to non-health-care essential workers and residents age 65 or older.
This early transition has been authorized by the Illinois Department of Public Health, but local health departments determine the phase transition on a county-by-county basis, depending on Phase 1A progress. It is not clear which counties have already started Phase 1B.
Pritzker said he expects to make a formal announcement later this week regarding when the entire state will move into Phase 1B.
“But I want to urge patience,” Pritzker said. “Phase 1B will take many weeks to complete.”
If the next phase is not yet available in certain areas, it is because many counties have not administered enough vaccines in Phase 1A to move forward with the current pace of the national vaccine development pipeline, Prtizker said.
Even when the entire state transitions into Phase 1B, those who were eligible for Phase 1A who have not yet been vaccinated, are still authorized to receive the vaccine in its next phase.
As of Sunday night, approximately 587,900 doses of Pfizer-BioNtech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to the state.
Approximately 478,175 doses have been delivered to public and private health care providers, outside the city of Chicago, and 109,725 doses to providers in the city of Chicago.