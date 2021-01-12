Watch now: Coles County reports 2 more COVID deaths; Some Illinois counties entering next phase of vaccine distribution

A total of 66,697 test results have been reported Monday. Over 14.1 million test results in the state have been reported since the pandemic began.

As of Sunday night, 3,540 people in Illinois were reported to be in hospital beds for COVID-19, an increase of 13 from the day prior, and 759 COVID-19 patients were in intensive care unit beds, an increase of 19 from the day prior. There were 401 patients reported to be on ventilators, an increase of 10 from the day prior.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Monday that some regions of the state could see loosened COVID-19 restrictions as early as Friday as some counties have already transitioned to the next phase of vaccine distribution.

Although the state remains in Phase 1A of its vaccine distribution plan, some communities which have substantially completed Phase 1A have moved to the early stages of Phase 1B.

“We want to make sure any available vaccine is administered quickly to the priority groups that we’ve laid out,” Pritzker said. “Let’s get those out to Phase 1B people. ... Even though we haven’t moved everybody into the next phase, we don’t want any of these vaccines sitting around.”