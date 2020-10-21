Watch now: COVID-19 deaths, positivity rates, hospitalizations push new post-June highs

Intensive care beds in use by COVID-19 patients jumped by 13 to 502 at the end of Tuesday. Hospital bed usage for COVID-19 increased to 2,338, an increase of 3.4 percent from the day prior. Both were once again highs not seen since June, while ventilators in use by COVID-19 patients decreased by one from the day prior to 194.

Pritzker and Ezike also gave an update on the state’s plan for distributing a vaccine, although there is still no telling when one will be available and at what quantities.

“Let me be clear: Illinois will not distribute a vaccine until we have one that is proven safe and effective,” Pritzker said. “We have a highly qualified team of experts from the private and public sectors teamed up to evaluate the public data and process when the vaccine data is made available over the coming weeks or months. And I'll make sure that you can hear from them when the time comes.”

Illinois’ plan “is designed to provide an equitable distribution across the state with priority access going to our most vulnerable populations,” Pritzker said, noting the vaccine would be free. It would first be targeted to frontline health care workers when available.

In order to achieve herd immunity, Ezike said, about 80 percent of Illinoisans would have to be vaccinates, although she said the vaccine will not be mandated.

