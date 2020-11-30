Watch now: Despite positive signs, Pritzker warns of another COVID-19 surge; Coles Co. adds 49 new cases

SPRINGFIELD — Despite some slight improvement in key public health metrics over the past week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he has no immediate plans to roll back COVID-19 mitigation efforts as he warned of a possible post-Thanksgiving surge.
Speaking during his daily COVID-19 briefing Monday in Chicago, Pritzker quoted Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who warned over the weekend of “a surge within a surge” due to the large volume of holiday travel over the Thanksgiving Day weekend.
“He is not alone in that assessment,” Pritzker said.
“The dip in Illinois’ cases over the last few days comes as we are seeing near-record high numbers of hospitalizations, meaning that our ability to handle any new surge in COVID patients is still limited,” he added.
According to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the daily average number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in the state actually fell Nov. 24-29, to 5,944. That was a decline of 114, or roughly 1.9 percent, from the previous week’s average.
But that number was still higher than the peak of the first wave of the pandemic in early May when it stood at 4,816, and it remained four times higher than the hospitalization rate recorded the week of Aug. 2 when it stood at 1,410.
As of late Sunday, about only 28 percent of the state’s staffed hospital beds remained available, while nearly 18 percent of all hospital beds in use were occupied by COVID-19 patients.
IDPH also reported slight improvement in the number of cases being detected as a percentage of all tests that were conducted. The preliminary seven-day rolling average positivity rate for the week of Nov. 23-29 stood at 10.2 percent, down from 10.9 percent a week earlier.
“But we had seen even before this last week that there was a suggestive trend of things starting to move in the right direction, and we're just all hoping and praying that does not get reversed with the activities from Thanksgiving,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said.
An additional 49 Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Monday, bringing its total to 3,446. Of those, 17 people are hospitalized, 950 are recovering, 2,421 have recovered and 58 are deceased, the news release said.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 6,190 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, including 85 additional deaths. To date, state health officials are reporting a total of 726,304 cases, including 12,278 deaths.
