Watch now: FDA approves U. of I.’s ‘potentially game-changing’ COVID-19 saliva test as state records 2,295 new cases and stares down ‘troubling trends’ in some regions

In many cases, the results are available within three to six hours, while other tests continue to have lags of days, or more than a week in some cases, before results are available.

The FDA has previously granted approval to other saliva-based tests. The green light for the U. of I. test came after a “bridging study” that found it performs at least as well as a similar test developed by Yale University. The FDA granted emergency-use authorization for Yale’s test on Saturday, and the U. of I. test was placed under the same umbrella.

Yale researchers partnered with the National Basketball Association, whose players and staff have routinely taken the saliva test before and during isolation in the NBA bubble in Florida, as part of a COVID-19 testing study.

“Providing this type of flexibility for processing saliva samples to test for COVID-19 infection is groundbreaking in terms of efficiency and avoiding shortages of crucial test components like reagents,” said FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn, referencing the Yale saliva test.

The Illinois-developed test is “different enough that it has unique features that make it very well-suited for scalability,” Burke said, adding that the test’s cost is about $10 apiece, “which is a substantial reduction in cost relative to currently what’s being utilized.”