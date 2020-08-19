Watch now: Illinois Democrats promote racial, social justice at DNC but face divisions on role of policing

Illinois Democrats focused on racial and social justice on the third day of the party’s virtual national convention on Wednesday, branding President Donald Trump as a “racist” who has worked to inflame racial divisions to play to his base.
But as they pledged unity in the belief that their party could heal those divisions with a national ticket of former Vice President Joe Biden and California Sen. Kamala Harris, Democrats also find themselves split over the law enforcement response in dealing with violence and recent looting in the Chicago’s downtown amid protests demanding changes in policing affecting minorities.
“I wanted to highlight the significance of this moment in time -- the desperate need to defeat Donald Trump, the hater in chief, and to elect two people who have fought for justice their entire lives -- Joe Biden and Kamala Harris,” said Mary Morrissey, the party’s Illinois executive director.
Juliana Stratton, the state’s first Black lieutenant governor and the second woman elected to the office, was more blunt in her assessment of the reelection-seeking Republican president.
“We have a racist president and that’s the last thing we need as we face two pandemics -- that of COVID-19 and that of systemic racism,” said Stratton, a former state lawmaker from Chicago.
“From day one, this president has worked to fan the flames of racial divide to the point where our country is more divided than ever,” she said. “Illinoisans across the state, not just in Chicago, but in small towns and rural communities have said, ‘Enough is enough’ and have banded together to fight racial injustice and demand equal justice under the law for all.”
Democrats see presidential nominee Biden’s pick of Harris, the first Black and Asian major party running mate, who is of Jamaican and Indian descent, as an attempt to reach out to voters of color who felt disaffected by Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign after strongly supporting Barack Obama.
Stratton said it was important for Illinois Democrats to “reaffirm our commitment to racial and economic justice, not just as a platform but as what will spur” Biden and Harris to victory as well as down-ballot Democrats on Nov. 3.
State Treasurer Michael Frerichs said Trump’s rhetoric “has exacerbated racial tensions in this country” and his attacks on “people of color and immigrants to rally his political base have inflamed underlying racial and ethnic prejudices.”
“Now that we have seen the worst in people, we can now choose to act with civility and compassion,” he said.
The statewide Democratic officeholders, speaking during an afternoon virtual news conference, each acknowledged that racial justice cannot be sought without economic justice and encouraging new investment in businesses, jobs, affordable housing and health care and improved education in areas of poverty and crime.
But the party’s overall goals for racial equality have seen tensions develop in recent days between its more liberal and more moderate wings as a result of looting in downtown Chicago earlier this month and protests in the aftermath of the George Floyd killing at the hands of Minneapolis police, some of which have turned violent.
After downtown protests turned violent in confrontations with police last weekend, 10 Democratic elected officials from the city, including aldermen and four state lawmakers, issued a statement to “condemn” Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago police Superintendent David Brown for their response.
On Sunday, the elected officials criticized Lightfoot and Brown “for their use of police force against these demonstrators on Saturday night, and for the continued escalation of surveillance, violence, and detention of protestors.”
“We are wholeheartedly with the protestors who have taken to the streets to demand a future free of violence,” the elected officials said.
“Many of these young people are themselves anti-violence activists who, like too many other Black and Latinx Chicagoans, have lost friends and family to gun violence. It is their right to protest, and it is our responsibility to listen. We encourage Mayor Lightfoot and Superintendent Brown to do the same.”
In response, 15 Democratic state legislators -- four senators and 11 representatives -- released a statement siding with police, saying they were “subjected to a well-organized and unprovoked attack while attempting to maintain order.”
“Peaceful demonstrations are always welcome,” the Democratic legislators said in a statement. “In fact, they are beyond welcome,” the legislators said.
“However, violent demonstrations are never justified. Looting, theft, and criminal damage to property are never justified. And unprovoked attacks against police officers are not only unjustified and lawless, they are an attack on all Chicagoans and an insult to those who protest peacefully,” the legislators said.
