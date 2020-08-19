Watch now: Illinois Democrats promote racial, social justice at DNC but face divisions on role of policing

“From day one, this president has worked to fan the flames of racial divide to the point where our country is more divided than ever,” she said. “Illinoisans across the state, not just in Chicago, but in small towns and rural communities have said, ‘Enough is enough’ and have banded together to fight racial injustice and demand equal justice under the law for all.”

Democrats see presidential nominee Biden’s pick of Harris, the first Black and Asian major party running mate, who is of Jamaican and Indian descent, as an attempt to reach out to voters of color who felt disaffected by Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign after strongly supporting Barack Obama.

Stratton said it was important for Illinois Democrats to “reaffirm our commitment to racial and economic justice, not just as a platform but as what will spur” Biden and Harris to victory as well as down-ballot Democrats on Nov. 3.

State Treasurer Michael Frerichs said Trump’s rhetoric “has exacerbated racial tensions in this country” and his attacks on “people of color and immigrants to rally his political base have inflamed underlying racial and ethnic prejudices.”

“Now that we have seen the worst in people, we can now choose to act with civility and compassion,” he said.