Watch now: Illinois GOP looks for outreach to Hispanic, Black communities

Illinois Republicans, facing the tug of appealing to their base and the pull of trying to grow, acknowledged the need to reach out to Hispanics and Blacks on Tuesday as part of their second-day events tied to the Republican National Convention.
But a conversation on GOP outreach hosted on Facebook by the Illinois Republican Party turned introspective with the admission that the party needs to do more to encourage support among minority communities.
“Republicans in a lot of ways have not gone to these communities. Republicans have not addressed the Hispanic community or marginalized communities,” said Catalina Lauf, an unsuccessful northwest suburban congressional candidate featured during prime time on the convention’s opening night broadcast.
Jesus Solorio, who faces an uphill challenge to Democratic U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia in the West and Southwest side 4th Congressional District, said Republicans “have to start having honest conversations and be willing to go into these communities.”
“Once we start doing that, once we start being more actively involved in these communities and not afraid to talk (to) communities across the state, then we can start changing that narrative that Republicans are, you know, a bunch of white racists, whatever -- which is not the case,” said Solorio, who heads the Hispanic GOP Organization.
The comments by Lauf and Solorio represent some of the internal philosophical divides of a party that finds its base largely among older whites as the nation’s demographics shift, particularly in suburban areas that were once Republican strongholds.
Lauf, 27, the daughter of a Guatemalan mother, was one of seven Republicans who vied for the GOP nomination to take on first-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood in the 14th Congressional District.
While she gained some national attention as a potential Republican counter to Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, her campaign was largely bereft of specifics, and at a League of Women Voters forum in Batavia she asked a moderator what the acronym ERA stood for, indicating she was unfamiliar with the proposed and long-debated Equal Rights Amendment.
She finished third in losing the nomination to state Sen. Jim Oberweis of Sugar Grove, who has long faced controversy over his views contending the nation is being overrun by illegal immigration.
Lauf, of Woodstock, who worked for a year as a political appointee in the Department of Commerce in President Donald Trump’s administration, has backed the president’s hard line on illegal immigration, including building a border wall, and has said she supports legal immigration.
On Tuesday, the president’s campaign issued a statement under the Latinos for Trump banner saying, “Biden and the Democrat Party want Hispanics to feel like victims in order to control us. The worst part is that they cynically do this while promoting failed policies that impoverish families, deprive children of better schools, increase crime in our neighborhoods, and make us more dependent on the government.”
Both took aim at Democratic leadership in the state and in Chicago and looked to use the issues of recent civil unrest and looting in the city as something that is moving toward the suburbs.
Lauf appeared Monday night with her sister Madeline, a small-business owner, during the convention’s prime-time slot to promote Trump’s efforts on business development while offering herself as an example of a new, younger conservative movement in the Republican Party.
“We aren’t the stereotypical conservative. I mean we come from Hispanic descent and we’re millennial women, and that’s not what the media wants,” Lauf said.
The state GOP later held a roundtable on African American outreach featuring Will County GOP Chairman George Pearson, Bremen Township GOP Committeeman Kevin Suggs and Diante Johnson, president of the Black Conservative Federation.
“Yes, we are coming to your communities but we’re not leaving. We’re setting up. We’re staying. We’re here to take the barbs as well as the good, but we want real conversations with everyday folks so we can figure out exactly how we change our condition, and I do mean ‘our,’ because we’re all in this together,” Pearson said.
