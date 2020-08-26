Watch now: Illinois GOP looks for outreach to Hispanic, Black communities

On Tuesday, the president’s campaign issued a statement under the Latinos for Trump banner saying, “Biden and the Democrat Party want Hispanics to feel like victims in order to control us. The worst part is that they cynically do this while promoting failed policies that impoverish families, deprive children of better schools, increase crime in our neighborhoods, and make us more dependent on the government.”

Both took aim at Democratic leadership in the state and in Chicago and looked to use the issues of recent civil unrest and looting in the city as something that is moving toward the suburbs.

Lauf appeared Monday night with her sister Madeline, a small-business owner, during the convention’s prime-time slot to promote Trump’s efforts on business development while offering herself as an example of a new, younger conservative movement in the Republican Party.

“We aren’t the stereotypical conservative. I mean we come from Hispanic descent and we’re millennial women, and that’s not what the media wants,” Lauf said.

The state GOP later held a roundtable on African American outreach featuring Will County GOP Chairman George Pearson, Bremen Township GOP Committeeman Kevin Suggs and Diante Johnson, president of the Black Conservative Federation.