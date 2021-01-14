Watch now: Illinois National Guard departs for Biden inauguration

PEORIA — Eighteen members of the Illinois National Guard 182nd Airlift Wing Security Forces in Peoria left Thursday morning for Washington, D.C., to help secure the U.S. Capitol ahead of the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday activated around 200 Illinois guardsmen to provide additional security on Inauguration Day.

That includes around 100 military police soldiers with the 404th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade’s 33rd Military Police Battalion, based in Bloomington, a small medical team, and security forces airmen with the 183rd Wing based in Springfield and the 126th Air Refueling Wing based at Scott Air Force Base.