Watch now: Meet the creator of the large plastic flowers livening up yards across Central Illinois and beyond

"They're going to be a Christmas surprise," Austin said. "I told him the color and what I wanted the center to be and he did the rest."

Charging $65 for a colorful pattern and $75 for an intricate design, some of the most popular requests have been color schemes focused around popular professional sports teams and universities. They feature the team or school's logo in the center.

Donna Taylor, of Lovington, said she was instantly intrigued with the logo designs and decided to order one as a Christmas gift for her son-in-law featuring his favorite baseball team, The Chicago Cubs, which is now hanging in his garage.

"We thought that would be a great Christmas present for him," Taylor said. "He just loves it."

Themed flowers in the past have included the Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts, but his main customer base being in Central Illinois means the most popular requests are the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs.

His customers are all over the United States, including Ohio, Michigan, Oklahoma, Texas, Florida and California, and a lot of orders come from Indiana, according to Smith.

Some, like a woman who was visiting from the East Coast, have become repeat customers.