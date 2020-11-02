 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: National Guard report to Chicago in case of election unrest
0 comments
alert top story

Watch now: National Guard report to Chicago in case of election unrest

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker has deployed Illinois National Guard troops to Chicago to prepare for potential election-related civil unrest.

Pritzker was asked about the action during his daily briefing in Chicago on the coronavirus pandemic. He downplayed the move and noted the Guard similarly reported to Chicago earlier this year in case of violence during protests.

“We’ve made sure that our National Guard is simply in a state of readiness. We did this back during the few days before the ruling around Breonna Taylor," Pritzker said, referring to the woman fatally shot by Louisville, Kentucky police during a botched raid in March. “We want to make sure that cities, counties that call upon us for help from the state of Illinois, that we have those resources available to them.”

He did not say how many troops or what equipment was dispatched. Spokeswoman Jordan Abudayyeh didn't respond to questions posed after the briefing.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot did not request assistance. When asked, spokesman Patrick Mullane pointed to a tweet from the city's Office of Emergency Management and Communications, which said the city did not seek deployment.

Watch now: Pritzker gives COVID update on Monday

“The city has not made any calls to deploy the National Guard in Chicago,” it said. “Similar to past emergency preparedness plans, the state has stationed personnel at McCormick Place to be ready to respond if needed, however, there are currently no plans for them to be deployed.”

Pritzker noted that the Illinois State Police will be on hand, as usual, to intervene if violence erupts as a result of a contentious race for the White House between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

The Democrat didn't say whether state police would adjust patrols or make other changes for Election Day and its aftermath.

The Illinois graduated tax amendment explained

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mayor Lori Lightfoot defends plan to start issuing speed camera tickets for cars going 6 mph over the limit as ‘safety’ issue. City data shows a more complicated picture.
State and Regional

Mayor Lori Lightfoot defends plan to start issuing speed camera tickets for cars going 6 mph over the limit as ‘safety’ issue. City data shows a more complicated picture.

  • Updated

Mayor Lori Lightfoot defended her plan to begin issuing speed camera tickets for cars going 6 mph over the limit, declaring on Monday “it’s clearly a public safety issue” while pushing back against criticism that the proposal is a cash grab that will hurt lower-income Chicago motorists.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Why are federal elections held on Tuesdays?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News