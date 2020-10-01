Watch now: New Illinois unemployment claims increase, continued claims decrease

Locally, Coles County reported 22 new cases, while Shelby County reported 16 new cases, nine of which related to a long-term care facility.

The high numbers come at a time the Region 6 is facing possible mitigation steps from the state to prevent the spread of the disease as its positivity rate reached 7.2% at the beginning of the week. The heightened restrictions can kick in when the positivity rate reaches 8%.

Region 1 of the state’s reopening plan saw its positivity rate move to 8.2% as of the latest data, a two-tenths of a percentage point decrease. That area includes the northwest section of the state. Beginning Saturday, indoor dining and drinking at bars and restaurants will be prohibited in the region, which must decrease the rate to 6.5 percent or lower for three days to have mitigations lifted.

Region 4, which includes the Metro East area on the Missouri border, continued in an uptrend after a period of sustained decreases. The latest data showed the rolling positivity rate at 7.5%, which means it will have to decrease by a full percentage point and remain there for three days for mitigations which have been in place since the beginning of the month to be lifted.