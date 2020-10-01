Watch now: New Illinois unemployment claims increase, continued claims decrease

At the end of Wednesday, there were 1,635 persons reported hospitalized with COVID-19, including 359 in intensive care units and 149 on ventilators. Those numbers, which fluctuate considerably daily, were all slightly above their pandemic lows.

Region 1 of the state’s reopening plan saw its positivity rate move to 8.2% as of the latest data, a two-tenths of a percentage point decrease. That area includes the northwest section of the state. Beginning Saturday, indoor dining and drinking at bars and restaurants will be prohibited in the region, which must decrease the rate to 6.5 percent or lower for three days to have mitigations lifted.

Region 4, which includes the Metro East area on the Missouri border, continued in an uptrend after a period of sustained decreases. The latest data showed the rolling positivity rate at 7.5%, which means it will have to decrease by a full percentage point and remain there for three days for mitigations which have been in place since the beginning of the month to be lifted.

Illinois officials have released trick-or-treating guidelines. Here are the highlights.

