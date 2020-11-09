Watch now: Pritzker provides COVID update; more counties get new restrictions

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday announced three more regions of Illinois will be ordered to limit gatherings to 10 people this week as the percentages of positive coronavirus tests in those areas continue to rise.
DuPage, Kane, Will and Kankakee counties, along with the state’s 20 southernmost counties, will come under the stricter rules, will also include a limit of six people per table for outdoor restaurant and bar service, beginning Wednesday. They join the northwest region, home to Rockford, DeKalb and Galena, in facing the next level of restrictions in Pritzker’s 11-region reopening plan.
Positivity rates on coronavirus tests in the suburban and southern Illinois regions have continued to increase even after Pritzker ordered the shutdown of indoor dining and bar service and capped gatherings at 25 people in those areas roughly two weeks ago. Many establishments have flouted the governor’s orders, and local officials in some areas have refused to enforce them.
In DuPage and Kane counties, the seven-day average for the test positivity rate was 13.7% as of Friday, up from 9.5% when the tighter restrictions took effect Oct. 23. In Will and Kankakee counties, the positivity rate was 16.4%, up from 9.3% on Oct. 23. Southern Illinois was faring slightly better, with a positivity rate of 11.5% as of Friday, up from 8.7% when tighter restrictions went into effect Oct. 22.
In the nine counties in the northwest corner of the state, the positivity rate hit 17.6% on Friday, up from 13% on Oct. 25, when the region entered the next level of restrictions.
Statewide, the test positivity — the share of positive tests out of all tests take in a 24-hour period — was at a seven-day average of 12.4% as of Sunday, up from 8.2% when the state began reporting the figure on Oct. 29.
Under the governor’s plan, the next step for those regions under tighter restrictions would include suspending indoor and outdoor recreational activities and in-store shopping at nonessential retailers.
Pritzker said last week that he was not considering a new statewide stay-at-home order like the one he issued in March, his most restrictive step to date, but he is looking at renewing some restrictions from earlier phases of the reopening plan on a statewide basis.
State health officials on Monday reported 10,573 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, the fourth day in a row with more than 10,000 cases, bringing the seven-day average for new daily cases to 9,626, up from 6,360 a week earlier. A month ago, the seven-day average was 2,267 cases per day.
It’s unclear what effect the inclusion of probable cases — those that meet clinical criteria and have an epidemiological link to the virus or those who have a positive antigen test — has had on the daily totals since the state began including them in the count on Friday, though the previous day’s total was 9,935 confirmed cases. In all there, have been 498,560 cases statewide during the pandemic.
Officials also reported 14 additional fatalities Monday, bringing the statewide death toll to 10,210.
Surging hospitalizations also remain a concern for health officials. As of Sunday night, 4,409 people were in the hospital for COVID-19, bringing the seven-day average for hospitalizations above 4,000 for the first time since May 23. A week ago, the seven-day average for hospitalizations was 3,091. The number of patients in intensive care and on ventilators also continues to rise statewide.
