Watch now: Pumpkin patch owners changing focus, operations due to COVID-19 🎃

ARTHUR — August traditionally marks the time of year when pumpkin patch owners prepare for fall festivities.
Due to circumstances brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, however, some pumpkin patches are operating a little differently this year.
Mac Condill, owner of The Great Pumpkin Patch in Arthur, said the corn maze, live interaction with animals or areas for customers to eat and socialize were cut this year. To make up for them, customers won't be charged admission. Pumpkins will also be sold out of trailers by pumpkin patch workers to limit the amount of people that are touching each pumpkin.
The attractions either make it harder to limit social distancing or make it hard to monitor and can risk further spread of the disease, according to Condill. Large gatherings also go against state recommended guidelines.
"We don't like that we have to make those changes, but we're keeping it positive," Condill said. "It's given us the opportunity to recommit to all the diversity that we grow and really focus on that since we're basically limiting the entertainment side of things."
The owner announced the operations change in a social media post July 31, but decided to focus his efforts into another area of the business. For the Fall 2020 season, the pumpkin patch will have a Curcurbit Market selling pumpkins, squash, gourds and mums. The bakery will continue to offer pumpkin ice cream, apple slider slushies and other staple treats.
Owners of Buxton's Garden & Flower Shop in Sullivan shared similar thoughts, but the retail-focused business said they aren't necessarily affected by COVID-19 restrictions compared to pumpkin patches. Abby Sherwood, who helps run the shop with her family, says pumpkin patches differ by offering more than shopping.
Buxton's operates completely outdoors where customers can easily social distance and the shop's pumpkin stock is provided through third-party growers.
"We kind of let most farms be the leader of tourism, where we are more sales oriented," Sherwood said. "People don't come here for a day event, but to grab pumpkins for decorations or carving."
Some produce, such as mums that are grown for the fall season, were ordered in spring 2019 with no way to cancel, Sherwood said. Buxton's owners had also never offered curbside pickup and selling online prior to COVID-19, two means of service they intend to keep using.
Shirley Johner, owner of Bart's Pumpkin Patch in Warrensburg, said many changes this fall are going to include restrictions where customers are required to wear masks and social distance with reminder signs posted around the patch. Johner plans to do a temperature check of employees when they start working and have hand sanitizer dispensers located in various spots.
Bart's owners even prepared for the unique season by only planting roughly 11 acres of produce, whereas they'd normally plant around 18. No final decisions for fall operations had been made Monday, but it "can't be seen" that activities that include possible contact between people are going to be an option, according to Johner.
"We'll get through the year," Johner said, expressing that she'd rather ensure public safety over profits. "If it come down to we can't have the store open, we can serve the public through the window."
Condill shared a similar attitude in prioritizing the safety and health of community members and plans on implementing a list of similar rules.
"We're trying to be a part of the solution, even though we're going to certainly suffer financially this year," he said of the farm's 31st season. "The way we're looking at this thing is if we make sacrifices this year, then we hope to be up and going for another 30 years strong as ever."
Pickin' Pumpkins: Pumpkin Patches in Central Illinois 🎃
Ackerman's Family Farms
Black Bart's Pumpkin Patch
Bomke's Patch
Buxton's Garden & Flower Shop
Country Corner Farm Market & Pumpkin Patch
Curtis Orchard & Pumpkin Patch
Daniken Tree Farms
Gail's Pumpkin Patch
Hardy's Reindeer Ranch
Indian Creek Farmstead
Indian Knoll Pumpkins
Kristin's Pumpkin Patch
Negangard Pumpkin Patch
Pumpkin Creek Farms
Rader Family Farms
Roth Pumpkin Patch
Sleepy Hollow Pumpkin Patch
Southfork Homestead Farms
The Great Pumpkin Patch
Wagon Wheel Pumpkin Farm
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!