Watch now: Southeast Bloomington provides spot for real snipe 'hunt'

Keep your eyes open for muskrats swimming in the creek or ponds. Listen for the song of the chorus frog, sometimes described as sounding like someone dragging their finger over a comb.

Paula Aschim, a member of the John Wesley Powell Audubon Society, likes birding at The Grove this time of year.

“It’s always like a bit of a treasure hunt. You never know what you’ll find when you go out,” she said.

Snipe aren’t the only birds attracted to this oasis, especially during migration. I saw mallards, a wood duck and a ring-necked duck along with Canada geese on the ponds, creek and overhead a week ago, and several varieties of sparrows. Red-winged blackbirds seemed to be perched and singing everywhere as they establish territories for nesting.

Aschim and her husband recently spotted a northern shrike at The Grove, unusual for this area, which attracted more birders to the area.

Soon colorful warblers will be seen in the trees along Ireland Grove Road and grassland birds, such as the dickcissel, which looks a bit like a miniature meadowlark, will grace the prairie.