Watch now: Southeast Bloomington provides spot for real snipe 'hunt'

BLOOMINGTON — If you want to go on a real snipe hunt — with a camera or binoculars, not a gun — try a park known as The Grove on Bloomington’s far southeast side.
The stocky little shorebird with an extra-long pointy bill likes marshy areas and wetlands along rivers and ponds.
That’s precisely the habitat I saw them in during two visits this month to The Grove. Actually, they saw me first, so all I got was a quick look as they flew away — no pictures.
The Grove is not your typical park and its mission goes beyond recreation.
It is 85 acres of restored prairie and wetlands adjacent to The Grove at Kickapoo Creek subdivision, near Benjamin Elementary School. Two branches of Kickapoo Creek come together to form a larger creek that crosses under Ireland Grove Road, east of Towanda-Barnes Road, as the creek heads to its eventual destination, the Sangamon River.
Nearly a mile-long stretch of the creek was restored to a more natural flow pattern. Loops and strategically placed rocks slow runoff from rain and melting snow. The restored prairie and wetlands improve water quality by helping to filter phosphorous and nitrogen from agricultural runoff.
Keep your eyes open for muskrats swimming in the creek or ponds. Listen for the song of the chorus frog, sometimes described as sounding like someone dragging their finger over a comb.
Paula Aschim, a member of the John Wesley Powell Audubon Society, likes birding at The Grove this time of year.
“It’s always like a bit of a treasure hunt. You never know what you’ll find when you go out,” she said.
Snipe aren’t the only birds attracted to this oasis, especially during migration. I saw mallards, a wood duck and a ring-necked duck along with Canada geese on the ponds, creek and overhead a week ago, and several varieties of sparrows. Red-winged blackbirds seemed to be perched and singing everywhere as they establish territories for nesting.
Aschim and her husband recently spotted a northern shrike at The Grove, unusual for this area, which attracted more birders to the area.
Soon colorful warblers will be seen in the trees along Ireland Grove Road and grassland birds, such as the dickcissel, which looks a bit like a miniature meadowlark, will grace the prairie.
From early summer to fall, prairie flowers will be in bloom, attracting butterflies and dragonflies. The area has been certified as a monarch waystation by www.monarchwaatch.org.
The city of Bloomington uses prescribed burns on the prairie to control invasive plants and help keep trees from overtaking the prairie.
You may see some charred areas if you visit in the next few weeks from prescribed burns earlier this month, but soon green prairie plants will be spouting. In fact, the blooms may come earlier in the burned areas, as the blackened earth absorbs the solar heat.
A paved path just under a mile long connects the subdivision to Benjamin Elementary School. But to get a real close look at the prairie and wetlands, you will want to walk on the grass footpaths. Insect repellant and long pants are a good idea when the ticks are around. And the paths can get muddy.
There is no designated parking area, but there are places you can pull off along Ireland Grove Road. You can also access the grass footpaths for the wetlands area at a pull-off next to the bridge over Kickapoo Creek on North 2100 East Road. Drive east on Ireland Grove Road, also listed as East 1200 North Road, to just past Benjamin Elementary School and turn north on North 2100 East Road.