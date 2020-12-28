Watch now: Suspect in Rockford bowling alley shooting served in Afghanistan

Maj. Gen. John Brennan, commander of 1st Special Forces Command (Airborne), said in a statement Sunday night that Webb’s alleged actions were “shocking” and “completely out of character” with Webb’s 12 years of honorable service.

Rockford is a city of about 170,000 residents about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northwest of Chicago.

The bowling alley was closed when the shooting happened, in accordance with restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, O’Shea said. But a bar upstairs was open. The chief said the upstairs venue has double doors that open to the outside, ensuring the bar is in compliance with Illinois’ COVID-19 mitigation guidance.

Up to 25 people were at Don Carter Lanes, but most escaped or hid, O’Shea said. He declined to say whether the shootings happened in the bar or elsewhere in the building, saying those details would come out in court. The teens who were wounded were picking up food at the carryout section of the bowling alley, he said.

He said the suspect was apprehended without officers firing a shot.

