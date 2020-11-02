Watch now: Thousands vote early in Coles County; Area officials prepared for Election Day

Despite the high early voting numbers, election officials are prepared for a busy day and have enough election judges to keep the line moving. All polling places will be open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

"Voting takes 15 minutes tops," Fox said. "People spend more time at the grocery store than they will at the polling place on Election Day. The general public has been hearing about and dealing with this virus (COVID-19) for several months. I believe everyone is aware of what they need to do to keep themselves safe regardless of it being Election Day."

Jarrod Hudson of Mattoon said he happened to be off of work on Thursday from his railroad job, so he decided to give early voting a try. Hudson said he votes during every election and was determined to continue doing so this year.

“I just thought it was something that I needed to get out and do,” Hudson said, adding that he promotes voting and safety in his role as vice chairman of the Illinois Legislative Board for the SMART Transportation labor union. “That is part of my duties.”

Sherri Pforr of Mattoon said she does not usually vote early but decided to this year, adding that she feels everyone needs to vote. Pforr said she felt relieved to be able vote early, and quickly, at the Salvation Army instead of having to wait until Election Day.