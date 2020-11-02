Watch now: Thousands vote early in Coles County; Area officials prepared for Election Day

MATTOON — Bill Jackson of Mattoon did not set out with the goal of voting early, but that’s what he ended up doing at the Coles County Clerk’s early voting site at the Salvation Army building in Mattoon.
“I just happened to see the vote sign and thought I would stop by and beat the crowds,” Jackson said after casting his ballot on Thursday. Jackson added that he was glad to vote while the weather was decent on Thursday, in case the weather takes a turn for the worse during Election Day when polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Jackson was one of several Coles County residents who voted late morning Thursday at the Salvation Army site, which election judges said has been averaging 100-125 voters per day. A total of 226 people voted early at the site on Wednesday.
Thousands of Central Illinoisans have been voting early — either by mail or in person at vote centers — a trend that’s being mirrored across the nation.
As of Friday afternoon, 86.8 million people had voted in the presidential election. That's 63% of the total who cast ballots in the 2016 race. Most election experts think the United States will see 150 million to 160 million ballots cast in 2020, which would mean that we are likely more than halfway through voting. In one state, Texas, more votes have already been cast than in all of 2016.
Coles County Clerk Julie Coe said that as of Monday, 3,749 vote by mail ballots had been processed and 7,441 people had voted early in person. In 2016, 1,737 people voted by mail.
In Shelby County, 1,477 people had voted by mail and 1,060 had cast early ballots in person, said County Clerk Jessica Fox.
In Moultrie County, 931 people had voted by mail and 933 had voted in person as of mid-week, said election deputy Jamie Helton. In the November 2016 election, 1,491 people had voted early or by mail, Helton said.
Election officials said their election judges have been able to keep up with the work.
"We are very busy and I have hired extra staff to keep up," Coe said.
COVID-19 is clearly the driving reason, as voters flock to early voting sites to avoid crowded polling places on Election Day. A new state law prompted by the pandemic sent mail-in ballot applications to more than 5 million voters.
There’s also the ballot itself, with several high-interest contests, not the least of which is the contentious race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.
In addition to the presidential contest, there’s also a proposed constitutional amendment that would change Illinois from a flat-rate income tax to a graduated-rate levy. That top-of-the ballot item also could present a referendum on voter trust in state government or how they view the state’s financial future.
In the Illinois legislature, all 118 seats are up for election to the Illinois House and 20 seats are on the ballot in the 59-member state Senate. And there are elections involving the state’s 18 congressional seats.
Despite the high early voting numbers, election officials are prepared for a busy day and have enough election judges to keep the line moving. All polling places will be open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
"Voting takes 15 minutes tops," Fox said. "People spend more time at the grocery store than they will at the polling place on Election Day. The general public has been hearing about and dealing with this virus (COVID-19) for several months. I believe everyone is aware of what they need to do to keep themselves safe regardless of it being Election Day."
Jarrod Hudson of Mattoon said he happened to be off of work on Thursday from his railroad job, so he decided to give early voting a try. Hudson said he votes during every election and was determined to continue doing so this year.
“I just thought it was something that I needed to get out and do,” Hudson said, adding that he promotes voting and safety in his role as vice chairman of the Illinois Legislative Board for the SMART Transportation labor union. “That is part of my duties.”
Sherri Pforr of Mattoon said she does not usually vote early but decided to this year, adding that she feels everyone needs to vote. Pforr said she felt relieved to be able vote early, and quickly, at the Salvation Army instead of having to wait until Election Day.
“I checked that off the list,” Pforr said.
Analisa Trofimuk and Paul Swiech contributed to this report.
