Watch now: With a ‘new wave’ of coronavirus, Pritzker places southern Illinois under tighter restrictions

The region that includes Will and Kankakee counties had also surpassed that threshold, with the state reporting an 8.3% positivity rate there on Monday, the second consecutive day that region saw a rate above 8%. That region saw its reopening scaled back in September, but the region was returned to the rules under Pritzker’s phase four reopening plan, after its rate dropped to under 6.5% for three days in a row.

Public health officials on Monday announced 3,113 newly diagnosed cases in the state and 22 additional deaths of people with COVID-19.

The seven-day statewide positivity rate continues to rise, and stood at 5.4% for the weeklong period ending Sunday. To date, the state is reporting 347,161 known cases of coronavirus and 9,236 deaths since the pandemic began.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The statewide positivity rate was 4.3% a week earlier, and it stood at 3.5% on Oct. 1.

“The number of cases are going up, the number of hospitalizations are going up and the numbers of deaths are going up, and it’s partially because people aren’t worried about this anymore,” Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said.