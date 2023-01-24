 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weather-related closures for the Coles County area

Here is a developing list of closures and cancellations for the Coles County area. Have one to add? Email us at MAT.Editorial@lee.net

  • Charleston School District classes will meet remotely on Wednesday.
  • Mattoon School District classes, including those at its LIFT Central Illinois regional high school vocational training center, will meet remotely Wednesday.
