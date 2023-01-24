Weather-related closures for the Coles County area

Here is a developing list of closures and cancellations for the Coles County area. Have one to add? Email us at MAT.Editorial@lee.net.
- Charleston School District classes will meet remotely on Wednesday.
- Mattoon School District classes, including those at its LIFT Central Illinois regional high school vocational training center, will meet remotely Wednesday.
Brrr! All-time snowfall records
February 23, 1914
Big snow, big news
January 13, 1927
October 23, 1929
A rare second photograph
Traces of snow in May
Looking for more?
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!