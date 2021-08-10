What are your memories of 9/11?

It's hard to imagine two decades have passed since 9/11, a morning that sent planes into the Twin Towers, the Pentagon and a Stonycreek Township, Pennsylvania, field.
In the summer of 2001, I was in New York City. One night, we took the subway to see the Macy's Fourth of July fireworks.
The closest station was the World Trade Center. We made our way to street level, the sights and sounds of Lower Manhattan surrounding us.
A few months later, it was all gone.
Nearly 3,000 people died that day. Countless heroes performed selfless acts. The impact is still being felt.
The JG-TC in September will be publishing a special section looking back on that Tuesday morning and how we were changed as a nation and a people in the years since.
We’re looking for Central Illinois community members to share their thoughts.
Where were you on 9/11?
What did you think?
What has stayed with you?
To join us, send your memories to chris.coates@lee.net or mail to Chris Coates, 601 E. William St., Decatur, IL, 62523.
Some anecdotes may be selected for the special section being published by our parent company, Lee Enterprises Inc., to appear in publications across the U.S.
Chris Coates is the Central Illinois editor. Follow him on Twitter at ByChrisCoates.