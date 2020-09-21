What to know in the final weeks of the 2020 census

Here is what to know about the final weeks of the 2020 census:
When’s the last day I can fill out a census form?
Households have until Sept. 30 to respond to the census on their own.
A coalition of civil rights organizations and local governments have filed a lawsuit against the Census Bureau in an effort to move the deadline back to Oct. 31, but the case remains tied up in the courts. A bipartisan group of senators has introduced a bill to extend both the counting deadline and the deadline for reporting results.
Where can I fill out the census?
The 2020 census can be completed online or over the phone in English at 844-330-2020 and in Spanish at 844-468-2020. Households can also complete the form by mail by returning questionnaires.
What questions are asked on the census form?
The 2020 census includes fewer than a dozen basic demographic questions about the household and its residents. The form asks the name, sex, age and race of every person in the house.
If there is more than one person living in a home, the bureau also asks for a description of the resident’s relationship -- there are options for roommates, same-sex partners or siblings.
Does the 2020 census include a question about citizenship?
No, the 2020 census does not include questions about immigration or citizenship status.
The U.S. Department of Commerce sought to include the controversial question, but the U.S. Supreme Court blocked the effort.
Still, advocacy organizations in the area have noticed many immigrant communities remain fearful of the census, and they continue to urge all households to complete the form, regardless of citizenship status.
Will my answers be confidential?
The Census Bureau is bound by federal law to keep all personal information collected confidential. Personal information “is never published,” according to the bureau’s website, and “cannot be used against respondents by any government agency or court.”
Census data is only to be used for statistical purposes.
What is at stake for Illinois?
Census data determines the number of seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives and dictates how the government will distribute hundreds of billions of dollars in federal aid for the next decade.
Experts predict Illinois is at risk of losing one or two House seats because of population loss alone.
