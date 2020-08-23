White carnations passed out during Chicago demonstration to end human trafficking

Demonstrators took to the streets of downtown Chicago on Saturday, part of an international event to end human trafficking.
About 50 people gathered at the Thompson Center about 12:30 p.m. with signs reading, “Protect the vulnerable” and “Leave our children alone.”
“We are walking to raise awareness of human trafficking and child sexual abuse,” organizer Patrycja Bielecka said. “This happens every day. It’s a huge problem in our backyard.”
The march was part of an international demonstration planned for about 60 sites organized by the group Freedom for the Children, which advocates for school programs to educate students and adults about warning signs of sex abuse.
The group worked with police and agreed to march on sidewalks and not to block traffic, while handing out informational pamphlets and white carnations to passersby.
The protesters walked north to Wacker Drive and up to North Michigan Avenue, before wrapping up about 2:30 p.m.
The U.S. State Department defines human trafficking as any servitude forced through coercion, and sex trafficking as any commercial sexual activity that is coerced or involves anyone under 18.
It’s difficult to quantify the extent of the problem, but the agency has estimated as many as 800,000 people are trafficked across international borders each year, with millions more in involuntary servitude.
In the United States, the U.S. Department of Justice has estimated up to 200,000 children are at risk of sex trafficking.
