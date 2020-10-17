 Skip to main content
Windy weather causes handful of issues, including power outages and a few delays and cancellations at O’Hare and Midway airports
High winds on Saturday caused delays at Chicago’s airports Saturday evening and some power outages, officials said.

The strong winds will continue until Sunday, according to the National Weather Service, which said some rain is expected Sunday. Temperatures remain mild Saturday but will plunge a bit on Sunday and remain below normal early next week.

Several brush fires broke out across Illinois, due to the combined gusty winds and dry conditions, according to NWS, and as of about 7:30 p.m. a few delays and cancellations were reported at O’Hare International Airport and Midway Airport, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation and FlyChicago.com.

At O’Hare, there were delays on average of 15 minutes with 13 cancellations, and Midway was also reporting 15-minute, on average, delays and only one cancellation.

ComEd also had weather-related outages, according to the agency, which said they beefed up their staffing to prepare.

As of 7:30 p.m., there were less than 100 outages in the area; there were 66, said ComEd spokeswoman Shannon Breymaier. “Crews are out now working on restoring their power.”

“The winds are dying down now, so hopefully we are past any risk,” Breymaier added, saying the outages were considered “negligible.”

Winds will subside by Sunday, but there remains an “active weather pattern” with chances for rain over the next few days, according to the weather service.

By midweek, daytime temperatures will be cooler, but possibly warming up to the 60s.

