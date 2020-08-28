Without another bailout, Exelon plans to close two Illinois nuclear plants next year

With Gov. J.B. Pritzker blocking another round of ratepayer subsidies, ComEd’s parent company said Thursday it plans to close two of the state’s nuclear plants next year.
The announcement by Chicago-based Exelon came a week after Pritzker laid out his principles for moving Illinois toward 100% carbon-free electricity by midcentury, including tougher ethics laws intended to curb ComEd’s influence in Springfield.
Because nuclear power doesn’t emit heat-trapping pollution, some analysts and scientists think it should be protected in Pritzker’s plans to fight climate change. But plants that rely on splitting atoms to generate electricity are being squeezed financially in energy markets they once dominated.
Without more money from their customers, Exelon executives said, the company will close the Dresden plant in Grundy County and the Byron station southwest of Rockford by the fall of 2021.
“We recognize this comes as many of our communities are still recovering from the economic and public health impacts of the (COVID-19) pandemic, and we will continue our dialogue with policymakers on ways to prevent these closures,” Exelon CEO Chris Crane said in a statement.
Exelon has made similar threats before. When the company claimed it was losing money from a nuclear plant near the Quad Cities and another outside downstate Clinton, state legislators and then-Gov. Bruce Rauner responded with a law that charges ratepayers $235 million a year to keep them open.
The 2016 bailout is one of several favors scrutinized by federal prosecutors during their ongoing investigation of influence-peddling in the state.
Last month, U.S. Attorney John Lausch accused ComEd of orchestrating a “yearslong bribery scheme” involving jobs, contracts and payments to allies of Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan. The company later agreed to pay a $200 million fine.
Exelon, the parent company, reported $9.5 billion in earnings last year. Its six Illinois nuclear plants provided more than half of the electricity generated in the state last year, with Byron and Dresden responsible for about a fifth of the total, according to federal records.
Yet the vast majority of that power ends up in other states, according to records filed by utilities with the Illinois Commerce Commission. ComEd obtained just 34% of its electricity from nuclear plants during the year that ended June 30, 2019.
Howard Learner, executive director of the nonprofit Environmental Law and Policy Center, likened the situation to a game of musical chairs. The state’s power plants generate far more electricity than Illinois homes and businesses need, he noted, leaving providers like Exelon scrambling to keep individual plants viable in a rapidly changing marketplace.
“Their nukes are simply not economical,” Learner said, citing competition from cheap natural gas and a surge of low-cost wind power that is driving down the wholesale cost of electricity.
Pritzker is taking a hard line with Exelon, pledging he won’t sign an energy bill “written by the utility companies.”
“We have seen these threats before, and this time Exelon’s threats will need to be backed up by a thorough and transparent review of their finances -- including why the profits of the company as a whole cannot cover alleged operating losses at a few plants,” Jordan Abudayyeh, the governor’s spokeswoman, said in a statement.
Senate President Don Harmon, an Oak Park Democrat, said he will introduce legislation that would force Exelon to sell Byron and Dresden if the company doesn’t back down from plans to close them.
“Independent market monitors believe these plants can be profitable,” Harmon said in a statement. “We owe it to these workers and communities to see if someone else can successfully run these assets.”
The two plants employ more than 1,500 and pay more than $63 million in local taxes, the company said.
Dresden’s pair of reactors, which began generating electricity in the early 1970s, are two of the oldest in the nation. Operating licenses for the units expire in 2029 and 2031.
The first reactor at Byron is licensed through 2044, the other until 2046. Byron went online during the mid-1980s.
Environment and consumer groups are pushing to gradually phase out nuclear power in Illinois as more renewable energy is developed and industrial-scale batteries become more cost-effective to provide electricity when the wind isn’t blowing or sun isn’t shining.
Other factors affecting the future of the state’s nuclear plants include grid improvements that will carry wind power from the Great Plains into Illinois, and energy efficiency programs that reduce the demand for electricity.
“The governor has made it clear that Illinois needs to fully shift to zero carbon-emission electricity, and nuclear plants are important assets in pursuit of that goal,” said David Kolata, executive director of the nonprofit Citizens Utility Board. “But that doesn’t mean Exelon deserves a blank check.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!