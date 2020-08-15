You’re a college student planning to vote by mail in Illinois. What if COVID-19 sends you home but your ballot goes to your college?

The state board has a registration lookup site to check if you’re already registered in Illinois.

How to request a mail-in ballot

Any registered voter in Illinois can apply to send in their ballot by mail, including college students. The form can be completed online or printed and mailed to your county clerk’s office.

If your campus is out of state, but you hope to vote by mail in Illinois, you’ll need to apply for an absentee ballot. If you’re in the U.S., the application must be submitted to your local election office no later than Oct. 29 by mail or online, or by Nov. 2 if you’re delivering it in person.

If you’re out of the country, you must apply for an absentee ballot no later than Oct. 4.

What if you’re sent home because of COVID-19?

If your ballot was sent to your campus address but your school closes or you’re sent home because of COVID-19, you’ll still have a few options, according to the Chicago Board of Elections.

If you have your mail-in ballot with you, you’re advised to surrender it in person at early voting sites or your election precinct polling place, where you can then vote through a standard ballot.