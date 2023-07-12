CHARLESTON — Coles County Judge Mitchell Shick found probable cause Wednesday to proceed with the official misconduct case against a former Coles County assistant state’s attorney.

Brady Allen was charged by the Illinois Attorney General’s Office in January with nine counts of bribery, one count of witness harassment, 21 counts of official misconduct and one count of witness intimidation involving his interactions with three women.

Allen pleaded not guilty to the charges on Wednesday and requested a jury trial. A status hearing was scheduled for Aug. 16.

If convicted, Allen could face up to seven years in prison and up to $25,000 in fines.

Illinois State Police Sgt. Windy Westfall, testifying during the preliminary hearing, confirmed the details of the investigation that led to the charges being filed.

The charges stem from allegations that Allen had inappropriate communications “that were sexual in nature” with female defendants while he was serving as an assistant state’s attorney from December 2018 until his resignation in August 2020. The women were either currently being or had been prosecuted by Allen.

Westfall confirmed the three woman said they were matched and communicated with Allen through Tinder before continuing communication through Snapchat and Facebook. They also had exchanged personal phone numbers during this time.

All three women’s cases were still open at the time communication began.

Westfall said the messages provided to the police by Tinder, Snapchat and Facebook contained messages from Allen identifying himself as an assistant state’s attorney in Coles County and pursuing conversations that were “sexual in nature.”

The prosecutors in the case allege that Allen solicited sexual contact, photos and videos with an understanding that in exchange, the women would receive preferential treatment in their pending criminal cases.

Even after Allen was assigned to another courtroom, according to the allegations, he continued to solicit sexual contact, photos and videos with the suggestion that he could influence fellow prosecutors in the state’s attorney’s office.

Once Allen’s behavior was discovered, he offered to pay one woman’s fines and court costs if she could convince another female defendant to not pursue claims against him, according to the attorney general’s office.

