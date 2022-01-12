Watch now: Mattoon school remembers, honors, the heroism of Arland D. Williams Jr.

MATTOON — The Bible said it best: “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.”

Or even lay it down for fellow passengers on a doomed airliner, which is the message of shining hope, courage and supreme selflessness embodied in the story of Mattoon’s native son, Arland D. Williams Jr.

That story will be celebrated again Thursday at the hometown school named in his honor, the Arland D. Williams Jr. Elementary School. It’s part of the school's continuing remembrance of its namesake, and this time it marks the 40th anniversary of the crash of Air Florida Flight 90 on Jan. 13, 1982.

The aircraft had just taken off from Washington National Airport in a snowstorm when it lost power and smashed into the 14th Street highway bridge before plunging into the ice-choked waters of the Potomac River.

Of the airliner’s 79 passengers and crew, all but six were killed in the initial impact, along with four motorists on the bridge, a structure later rebuilt and renamed in Williams’ honor.

Six survivors from the plane had been left clinging to the broken tail section, which remained afloat for a while. Williams, a federal bank examiner on his way home to Georgia where he lived, was one of them.

Onlookers watched in horror as they struggled to keep their heads above the mind-numbingly cold water. And then a U.S. Park Police helicopter appeared, and lowered a rope. Williams, who was described by the helicopter crew as appearing the most lively and alert, repeatedly guided his fellow survivors to the rope and bypassed the chance to save himself. Some survivors also recalled him praying with them as they waited to be saved.

But when the helicopter finally came back for Williams, the last man in the water, the tail section suddenly sank down and the 46-year-old Mattoon man was gone; his body to be recovered later. President Ronald Reagan posthumously awarded him the United States Coast Guard Gold Lifesaving Medal at a White House Oval Office ceremony attended by Williams' mother, Virginia, his father, Arland, and children Arland III and Leslie Ann.

Such extraordinary bravery has become the stuff of American legend, right up there with the passengers of United Airlines Flight 93 on Sept. 11, 2001. On that flight, passenger Todd Beamer’s famous last recorded words were “Let’s roll” as his fellow travelers decided to take on the terrorists who had hijacked their flight. Ordinary people caught in a moment of extreme peril, and inspired to do extraordinary things, just like Williams did those 40 long years ago.

“I remember being kind of shocked at what happened,” said Jack Collinsworth, 87, a Marine veteran and friend of Williams since high school, recalling his reaction to the tragedy of the disaster in the Potomac.

“But no, it didn’t really surprise me that he did what he felt he had to do to help those people in the waters. He was that type of person. He was a great humanitarian, a decent person. He meant no harm to anybody, he always had a smile on his face. He was every ounce a gentleman.”

Collinsworth, who still lives in Mattoon, was at the elementary school recently to record a video that will be played for the schools’ more than 700 students, aged from 5 to 11. In it, he talks about the man their school is named after and encourages the students to ask not what someone can do to help them, but what they can do to help someone else.

“No student could have a better role model than Arland, that’s for sure,” added Collinsworth.

School principal McLain Schaefer said his students will spend Thursday looking at the characteristics that make someone a hero and cause them to be driven to do great things: “We’re challenging the students with questions like ‘How can you be a hero today in our school? How can you be a hero in our community? At your house?,” he added.

“We have three things we focus on at Williams elementary: one of them is learning, one of them is leading and the other one is service. And we’re blessed to have a story of service and supreme sacrifice ingrained here in who we are, and we want to continue that legacy of Arland D. Williams.”

Kris Maleske, community services and parental involvement director for the Mattoon School District, points out a memorabilia collection just inside the school’s main entrance. There are all kinds of choice things chronicling Williams’ heroism, ranging from pictures and a letter from President Reagan to the strangely poignant, like a jet-fuel stained dollar bill a fellow surviving passenger, Joseph Stiley, had in his wallet on that fateful day.

Stiley had traveled to Mattoon in 2003 to attend the school’s dedication ceremony and meet the Williams family, who were there as honored guests.

“It brought an emotional response in me that I did not anticipate,” Stiley had said of the school dedication.

Maleske moves on from the bedraggled dollar to show off a bronze bust of Williams which watches over the school entrance area. Students can’t help but glance at it as they shuffle by and fall under its gaze in turn, a timeless reminder that the man who laid down his life for others grew up in their hometown, and learned his values there.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0