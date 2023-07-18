MATTOON — Police are still investigating what caused a pickup truck come to rest inside a Mattoon business.

Mattoon Police Chief Sam Gaines said said the truck was westbound on Charleston Avenue on Monday afternoon when it began drifting to the south, crossing 21st Street and crashing into the front of Atteberry & Associates, an accounting and tax return preparation business, at 309 S 21st St.

“You could very much feel the impact. It was so powerful, and I thought it seemed like an explosion or a bomb had gone off,” said Adrienne Ridgway, who was in the building when it was struck.

Ridgway said the crash involved a portion of the office that was used as a break room and for storage.

Only the driver of the truck was injured, Gaines said. He said a preliminary investigation indicates a medical issue may have led to the crash.

Gaines said it appears the driver never applied the brakes, leading authorities to believe the driver was unconscious or unable to use the brakes.

No signs of alcohol or drugs were found in the truck, and the driver was immediately taken by ambulance and unable to respond to questions, according to Gaines.

Ridgway said workers spent the day Tuesday moving into another office in the same complex, where they will stay until the wall is repaired.

Ridgway was hopeful it would be business as usual on Wednesday.

Evolution of road safety standards Evolution of road safety standards Traffic signals debut in London Speed limits introduced Buckle up for safety Helmets required on motorcyclists New York enacts drunk driving law Airbags created to save lives Sharing the road with bicyclists, pedestrians Car seats keep children safe in moving cars Shatter-resistant windshields protect against glass shards Improved brakes keep cars on the road