Watch now: Cleared data backlog leads to spike in Friday’s COVID-19 tests, cases

Upgrades to the system allow for faster processing and should prevent such a backlog from happening again, according to IDPH. The department also said there was no delay in the reporting of individual test results. The data being reported publicly was the same as data being viewed by state officials during the backlog, officials added.

IDPH also reported another 29 deaths from the virus, bringing the total to 8,143 since the pandemic first reached Illinois. Labs have confirmed more than 245,371 cases during that span with more than 4.3 million test results recorded.

At the end of Thursday, hospitalizations for the virus had remained nearly level from the day before. There were 1,621 people in Illinois hospitalized with COVID-19, including 360 in intensive care units and 155 on ventilators.

The state also reported 29 counties are at a warning level for novel coronavirus disease, which is one fewer than last week. A county enters a warning level when two or more COVID-19 risk indicators measuring the amount of COVID-19 increase, including cases per 100,000 residents, hospital bed usage, test positivity rate and number of deaths among others.