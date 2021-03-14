No. 3 Illinois beats No. 9 Ohio State to take Big Ten Tournament title for first time since 2005

It was that kind of game.

Duane Washington Jr. had a career-high 32 points and Justice Sueing added 22 as the Buckeyes refused to go away. They closed the halftime deficit to 40-35 and got as close as 47-45 early in the second half. When Illinois appeared to take control again with a 10-1 run, making it 57-46, the Buckeyes rallied to briefly take a 67-65 lead with 5:35 left in regulation.

The Illini answered with seven straight but still couldn't put it away and Sueing's three-point play with 23.6 seconds left tied the score at 77. Two big defensive plays forced overtime and then Cockburn and Dosunmu delivered, ending one chapter of this season and beginning another.

“It's time to make history," Dosunmu said. “It's time to dig deeper, to focus in a little more, but winning this Big Ten championship is great."

BIG PICTURE

Ohio State: They didn't win the title but the fifth-seeded Buckeyes overperformed expectations. They snapped a four-game losing streak by winning three games in three days, beat regular-season league champ Michigan and head into the postseason with lots of momentum.