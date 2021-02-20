No. 5 Illinois dominates Minnesota for 7th win in row

MINNEAPOLIS — From pregame warmup drills though the pickup-game vibe of the second half, the Illinois players kept filling Minnesota's mostly empty arena with chants and cheers.

There's a fun and relentless energy around the Fighting Illini, making an already talented team even tougher to beat.

Ayo Dosunmu had 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his second triple-double of the season, Kofi Cockburn scored 22 points in 24 minutes, and No. 5 Illinois cruised past Minnesota 94-63 Saturday for its seventh consecutive victory.

“I always tell my teammates, ‘Enjoy this moment,” Dosunmu said. “Don’t let COVID or not being able to see your family affect it, because this is memories that’s going to last for a lifetime.”

Trent Frazier added 15 points and six steals to help the Illini (15-5, 12-3) stay in second place in the bruising Big Ten with two weeks to go in league play. The Illini had a 31-8 edge in fast-break points, shot 56% from the floor and forced 18 turnovers, as Frazier stifled Gophers star Marcus Carr.

“You’ve got to have guys who are enjoying doing what they’re doing and enjoying doing it with each other,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said.