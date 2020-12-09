No. 6 Illinois takes lessons from loss to Baylor into statement win against No. 10 Duke

Illinois shot 58 percent from the field, 63.6 percent on 3-pointers, out-rebounded Duke 37-33, had 13 assists on 29 made field goals, held Duke to 40.3 percent shooting and 22.7 percent on 3-pointers. The Illini attacked transition and executed in the half-court.

The Illini led by double figures for all but 4 minutes, 59 seconds of the game with 4:07 of that coming in the first 4:07 of the game. Duke never got closer than 10 points in the second half and Illinois led for 39:12, with the game only tied twice for a total of 48 seconds: Once at 0-0 and once at 2-2.

"We’re just an average team that’s very young that has to get better," Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said. "... We got beat by a team that’s better than we are and older, more mature. They kind of imposed their will on us. We’re just not as good as they are."

The last time Illinois won at Cameron Indoor Stadium? Dec. 2, 1995 when that Illinois team snapped Duke's 95-game home win streak against non-conference opponents. It's the first non-ACC team to win two games at Cameron against Mike Krzyzewski in his 41 seasons at Duke.