No injuries reported following fire in Mattoon apartment building

MATTOON — No injuries were reported from a fire Sunday in a Mattoon apartment building.

Mattoon Fire Chief Jeff Hilligoss said in a news release that firefighters were dispatched at 1:25 p.m. to the 1400 block of Dewitt Avenue. They arrived to find smoke coming from the one-story building that housed three apartments.

“Crews quickly deployed a handline and made entry into the center apartment, where they encountered thick smoke and found the fire in the kitchen,” Hilligoss said. “Fire Crews were able to quickly knock down the fire and keep it in the room of origin.”

All the occupants of the building were notified by neighbors and were able to escape prior to the arrival of the fire department.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation; however, it appears to be accidental in nature, Hilligoss said.

There was smoke and heat damage throughout the apartment where the fire originated, and some light smoke damage to the adjoining apartments.

The Mattoon Fire Department was assisted at this scene by, Coles-Moultrie County 911, Charleston Fire Department, American Red Cross, and Ameren Illinois.

