No scoring allowed; Edwardsville pushes past Champaign Central 48-0

No need for worry, Edwardsville's defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 48-0 shutout of Champaign Central in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 10.
Defense dominated a scoreless fourth quarter, helping Edwardsville finish off Champaign Central.
The Tigers' supremacy showed as they carried a 48-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Tigers' offense stormed to a 41-0 lead over the Maroons at halftime.
The Tigers opened with a 34-0 advantage over the Maroons through the first quarter.
