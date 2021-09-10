 Skip to main content
No scoring allowed; Edwardsville pushes past Champaign Central 48-0

No need for worry, Edwardsville's defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 48-0 shutout of Champaign Central in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 10.

Defense dominated a scoreless fourth quarter, helping Edwardsville finish off Champaign Central.

The Tigers' supremacy showed as they carried a 48-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers' offense stormed to a 41-0 lead over the Maroons at halftime.

The Tigers opened with a 34-0 advantage over the Maroons through the first quarter.

