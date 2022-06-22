Sept. 30, 1967 - May 25, 2022

Aaron Ray McKinney, 54, born September 30, 1967 in Tuscola, IL, died at 12:59 a.m. on Wednesday May 25, 2022, in Waupun, WI.

Aaron was a fun loving, quick witted loyal family man with a drive for physical and mental fitness and a gift of learning. He enjoyed the finer things life had to offer and had the gift of conversation. Everyone who knew him enjoyed his company, charm and laughter.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gerald McKinney of Humboldt, IL, in 2006; and both sets of grandparents, Leroy and Evelyn McKinney of Newton, IL, and Aaron and Cecil Siebert of Newton, IL.

Surviving are his mother, Mary McKinney ( Siebert) of Bunker Hill, IL; sister, Sonya Chapman (McKinney) of Bunker Hill; brother, Bryan McKinney of Belmont, MA; daughter, Jessica Burgess of Miami, FL. Also surviving are many uncles, aunts and cousins.

Memorial Service for Aaron will be held at Lake Mattoon Beach Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 4:00 p.m.