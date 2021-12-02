CHARLESTON — In the early morning hours of November 30, 2021, Aden Terry Waggoner left this world to be reunited with the love of his life, Juanita June Margaret Waggoner (April 2, 1929 - January 29, 2001). Aden was born in Mattoon, IL, to Samuel Alfred and Nora Waggoner on September 7, 1928.

As a boy growing up during the Great Depression, he swiftly learned the value of family and hard work. Aden continued to live the rest of life with these values as the cornerstones to all he held dear. At only 8 years old he and his brother Arlie, who was twelve, saved enough money to buy and raise their own hogs. By the time Aden was 12 he had got a job in town at the Piggly Wiggly with his brother Arlie. Eventually Aden secured a job at Hamilton's local Phillips 66, where he worked for over 20 years. In time, he went on to work at Moore's Business Forms for over 35 years where he would retire.

Aden and Juanita met in their early 20's. It wasn't long after that they fell in love and were married on February 10, 1951. During their nearly 50 years of devoted matrimony, they created four loving children: Terry (wife Fran), Darrell (Cora Mae), Dorothy, Keith (wife Angie); two grandchildren: Brandy and Joshua (Jonda), and several nieces and nephews. All who knew Aden could say he was kind, funny, and hard-working, but above all, a devout family man. Aden was preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Corrine Cobble and Grace Colclasure; and brothers: Samual Arlie and Darrell Alfred Waggoner.

He was a member of the Wesley United Methodist Church in Charleston. He enjoyed gardening, rebuilding small engines, and collecting small pocketknives. Aden instilled good work ethic in his children and loved his family dearly. Along with being successfully. Aden was a good caregiver and his care for others is going to be greatly missed.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, December 6, 2021, at Adams Funeral Chapel in Charleston, IL. Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to service time on Monday. Burial will be in Dodge Grove Cemetery, Mattoon, IL. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital and mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL, 61920.

