ARCOLA — Adlai "Butch" Mast, 69 of Arcola, IL, passed away at 6:17 P.M. on Monday, February 14, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at the Arthur Mennonite Church, 710 East Park Street, Arthur, IL. Rev. Steve Morgan will officiate. Burial will be in the Arcola Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Friday, February 18, 2022, at the Arthur Mennonite Church. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Foundation for Barnes-Jewish Hospital.
To view the full obituary please visit www.edwardsfh.net.
