CHAMPAIGN - Adriann Rene Lanman passed away on November 17, 2020. She was born on September 30, 1961 in Honolulu, Hawaii. A celebration of Adriann's life is planned for the Summer of 2021.

Adriann is survived by her three brothers: Gregory and his spouse, Kathleen (Fourez) of Senoia, GA; Eric David Lanman of Tallahassee, FL, and Sean Patrick Lanman of Jasper, GA; and two nieces: Joan Marie Lanman and Cora Jane Lanman of Senoia, GA. Adriann was preceded in death by her parents, Paul Edward Lanman (2012) and Joan Ann (Tatro) Lanman (1973).

Adriann graduated from Charleston High School in 1979 and attended Eastern Illinois University. Adriann resided in Champaign-Urbana for the last the last 39 years, enjoying life to the fullest. Adriann's passions included a variety of team sports-swimming, basketball, softball, bowling, and cheering for her beloved Fighting Illini and Chicago Cubs.

Adriann's generosity throughout her life was well recognized by all her family and friends after her passing. Adriann cherished all the little moments of life, and her brothers hope that everyone will carry the fond memories of time well spent with their dearest sister.

In lieu of flowers, we are asking that friends and family consider a charitable donation in memory of Adriann to the Eastern Illinois Foodbank (www.eifoodbank.org)