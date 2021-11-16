MATTOON — Alan D. McCall was born on August 8, 1955. Alan was 66, living in Wichita, Kansas. Although, his hometown was Mattoon, IL. Our dear brother died on October 13, 2021 in a Wichita, KS hospital.

A Love Service of Alan's life will be held in Mattoon, IL on November 19, 2021 at Maranatha Baptist Church, 3400 Dewitt with Pastor Don Haifley presiding at 1:00 p.m. Please think of a sweet memory of Alan and pray for the family.

Alan leaves three brothers: Keenan McCall and his son, Stephen of Baytown, TX, Max Mccall and son, Justin, daughter, Michelle from Mattoon; Stephen McCall, spouse, Carolyn; daughters: Wendy/Dianne, and son, Scott from Terre Haute, IN. Above all say prayers for Alan's son, Brandon McCall who lived with Alan in Wichita.

Mother Wanda and Father Clair were so proud of Alan. He was a great and smart son. Alan's sister, Jill and cousin, Vickie will meet Alan along the path he is on now.

Alan was a honored Boy Scout being a Eagle Scout and their cherished Order of the Arrow. After graduation from Mattoon High School/Go Green Wave, Alan served in the U. S. Navy as a Radar Tech aboard Nuclear Submarine, Wow. The G. I. Bill helped Alan attain B.E.E. Degree at S. I. U. in Carbondale, Illinois. Alan gained employment at McDonald Douglas in California then moved to Honeywell, another great company and then worked as an Aerospace Consultant short term. He even had the opportunity to work in Japan as a consultant. What a life here on Earth Alan experienced!

God, Watch over and bless Alan, our dear brother and friend.