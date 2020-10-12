Albert "Al" Gherardini

SULLIVAN - Albert J. "Al" Gherardini, 87 of Sullivan, passed from this life at 3:35 a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at his home in rural Sullivan.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan, is in charge of the arrangements.

Al was born January 24, 1933, in Langleyville, IL, son of Ardonio "Joe" and Angeletta (Poretti) Gherardini. He married Donna D. Hunt on May 30, 1953, in Taylorville. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict, having been deployed to Korea. Al was a member of the St. Mary's Catholic Church in Taylorville. He worked as a Plant Manager of Superior Manufacturing in Mattoon and later at GSI in Assumption. He and his sons operated Tri-ADD Sale & Service for 16 years in Mattoon. Al was a devoted fan of Packers Football, Cardinals Baseball and the Illini. He followed his granddaughter's softball team all over the US and to Australia.

Al is survived by his wife, Donna, of Sullivan, sons Don (Sue) Gherardini of Sullivan and David Gherardini of Sullivan. Daughters DiAnne (Jim) Roytek of Mattoon and Denise Gherardini of Effingham; and sister, Norma G. Venturi of Pekin. He is also survived by four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Al was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers-in-law, Bill Hunt and Joe Venturi.

