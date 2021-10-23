MATTOON — Albert Dean Hughes, age 94, of Mattoon passed away at 6:34 a.m. on Friday, October 22, 2021, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

Funeral services honoring his life will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at Schilling Funeral Home, with Brother Don Davis officiating. Burial with Military Rites will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Thursday at Schilling Funeral Home.

Albert was born on July 22, 1927, in Gays, IL, on his Grandpa Dewar's farm. He was the son and fourth of eight children of Ted R. and Martha (Dewar) Hughes. He married Betty June Tucker, on June 20, 1948. They had one son, Daniel Lee Hughes. They were married 73 years. She survives.

Other survivors include his son, Dan (Cindi) Hughes; grandchildren: Rachel (Toby) Hutchings and Casey Hughes; great-grandchildren: Adam and Mollie Hutchings; siblings: Steve (Nellie) Hughes, Ralph (Ruth Ann) Hughes, and Virginia Miller; and sister-in-law: Shirley Tucker.

Albert was preceded in death by his parents; siblings: Francis Catherine (Johnny) Risting, Earl Eugene (Alice) Hughes, Bessie Bernice (Paul) Rule, and James Robert (Shirley) Hughes; and brothers-in-law: Mike Miller and Bob Tucker.

Dean worked at any job he could get to do. He mowed lawns with a hand mower for $.50 per yard. When he was 16, he went to work at Atlas Diesel Engines in Mattoon making 155-millimeter shell projectiles for the war effort. He did this through his senior year at high school until he enlisted in the Navy on April 4, 1945. After coming home in 1946, Dean worked as a clerk for Hayes Freight Lines. In 1947, he went to work for New York Central as a call boy. In 1948, Dean transferred to Fireman at Steam Engine and was promoted to Engineer in 1953. He worked 42 years on the Railroad.

Dean and his wife did a lot of traveling in a camper through most of the United States, as well as the Holy Land, Europe, Alaska, and Costa Rica. They spent most of their winters in Florida, Texas, and Arizona.

Dean was baptized into the South Side Church of Christ in Mattoon when he was 66 years old, and has been a faithful member ever since. He will be truly missed by all those who knew and loved him.

Memorial donations in his honor may be given to South Side Church of Christ, 1100 S 17th St., Mattoon, IL, 61938. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.