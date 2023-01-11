July 21, 1935 - Jan. 10, 2023
MATTOON — Albert Eugene "Gene" Lindsey, age 87, of Mattoon, passed away at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.
Private services will take place. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Gene was born on July 21, 1935, in Mattoon, the son of Theron Albert and Pearl (Creviston) Lindsey. He married Elizabeth "Betty" McGuire on October 13, 1960, in Eureka, CA. She survives.
Other survivors include his son, Dan (Cynthia) Lindsey of Arthur, IL; daughter, Deborah (Colin) Leggett of Mattoon, IL; four granddaughters and two grandsons; and four great-granddaughters. Gene was preceded in death by his parents.
Gene served honorably in the United States Navy. He worked for General Electric in Mattoon for several years before retirement and also ran the Lindsey's Repair Shop. Gene was a 32nd degree Mason with the Etna Lodge. He was a member of the Danville Consistory and went through initiation with his father. Gene was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. Most of all, Gene enjoyed spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him.
