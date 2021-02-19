HUMBOLDT — Albert Joseph Hite, age 64, passed away on Monday, February 15, 2021 at his home in Humboldt with his family by his side.

As per Al's wishes, he will be cremated. A memorial service will be held and interment will take place near his mother at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Al was born on March 2, 1956 in Mattoon, IL the son of Guy W., Jr. and Marie (Adamson) Hite. He married Sandra Cantrell on February 28, 1975. She survives.

Survivors include his wife, Sandy Hite of Humboldt, IL; daughter, Juanita Poole of Humboldt, IL; sister, Deborah (Charles) Rawdin of Mattoon, IL; brother, William (Bonnie) Hite of Greenup, IL; grandsons: Dylan Hite (significant other, Miranda Temple) of Moweaqua, IL and Derek Poole of Humboldt, IL; great-grandson, Jaxton Temple-Hite; sisters-in-law: Debra (Jim) Keller of Tomball, TX, Nancy Ball of Liberty, TX and Cindy Whorton of TX; brothers-in-law: Eddie Cantrell Tomball of TX and James (Sheila) Cantrell of CA; and many nieces and nephews. A special thank you to Jeff Derrickson, a lifelong friend and spiritual advisor; and niece Tammy Rawdin for always being there to help. Al was preceded in death by his mother and father; brothers, Robert and Donald; mother-in-law and father-in-law.

