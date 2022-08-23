 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aleta Roberta (Evans) Stivers

NEOGA — Aleta Roberta (Evans) Stivers, passed away on August 21, 2022 surrounded by family.

Memorials are suggested to the First Christian Church of Neoga or the donor's choice.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, August 24, 2022 in the Swengel-O'Dell Funeral Home in Neoga, IL. Visitation will be one hour before the services also at the funeral home.

For full obituary and to online condolences go to www.swengel-odell.com.

