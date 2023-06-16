Feb. 13, 1927 - June 10, 2023
BILLINGS, Montana — Alice C. Stoughton was born on February 13, 1927, in Watford City, ND, to Omer Casady and Marie Wandler. Alice married and had four sons, Doug, John, Dan, and Paul before later divorcing. Alice worked as a professor for most of her life, teaching dance at Eastern Montana College and Eastern Illinois University before retiring.
Alice passed on June 10, 2023, in Billings, MT, with her family by her side. She is preceded in death by her two sons: Doug and Dan; and survived by her remaining sons: John and Paul. She will be greatly missed and forever cherished. Her wish would be for everyone to enjoy the art of dancing.
