MATTOON — Alice Joyce Mears, age 80, of Mattoon, IL, passed away on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Arcadia Care in Bloomington, IL.

Graveside services will be held at Mound Cemetery in Charleston, Illinois at a later date. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Alice was born on March 29, 1941 in Lovington, Illinois, to Gladys McGahan. She married Billy Vaughn, September 1, 1956, in Corinth, Mississippi. She later married Joe Mears, September 14, 1963, in Charleston, IL.

Survivors include daughters: Gina Berry (Mike), Kathy Doll (Keith), Karen Trame (Ken), Kim Koester (Doug), Joyce Brown (Jeff), and Michelle Mears (Matthew); grandchildren: Bill Doll (Jackie), Eric Hanken, Tisha Doll, Lisa Hanken (Jae), Jennifer Mast (Jeremy), Brandon Koester (Tara), Kurt Trame, Roselise Sullivan-Barrett, Audrey Brown, and Kristina Trame; great-grandchildren: Tyson Sitz, Luke Doll, Benjamin Mast, Dominic Mast, Molly Bolin, Xavier Koester, and Emma Bolin. She is also survived by sister, Marie Bell. She was preceded in death by her mother, husbands, and sister, Barbara Butts.

Alice worked as a rural newspaper carrier for the Journal Gazette and later retired from the Mattoon Walmart. Alice was a lifelong, avid Cubs fan. She also had a love for Mt. Rainier after spending time in Washington State. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.