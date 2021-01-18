 Skip to main content
Alice M. Wente
Alice M. Wente

Alice M. Wente

CASEY — Alice M. Wente, 90, of Casey, Illinois, formerly of Stewardson, Illinois passed away at 9:25 AM Saturday, January 16, 2021 in the Casey Health Care Center of Casey, Illinois. Memorials are suggested to the Donor's Choice in care of Jessica Caudill P.O. Box 84 Stewardson, Illinois 62463.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday January 21, 2021 at 11:00 AM in the Swengel - O'Dell Funeral Home of Neoga, Illinois. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until service time in the funeral home. Burial will be in the Stewardson Cemetery of Stewardson, Illinois.

For full obituary and to express online condolences go to www.swengel-odell.com.

