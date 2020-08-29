Alice Marie TenEcyk

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NEWTON, Kansas — Alice Marie TenEyck, 94, died Thursday August 27, 2020 in Newton. She was born July 23, 1926 in Newton to Andrew and Emma Schlagowsky. The eldest of their four daughters, she attended Candy School in rural Harvey County and graduated from Newton High School. After graduation, she went to work for Kansas State Bank & Trust. She married George Robert TenEyck on September 19, 1956 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Newton. He preceded her in death August 26, 2003. After raising their children, she went back to work at the St. John National Bank, St. John, Kansas and worked there until her retirement.

She was a longtime member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. In addition to spending time with her family, she enjoyed attending daily Mass, her cat Trinket, shopping and caring for her home especially mowing the lawn.

She was also preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Rita Schlagowsky, Erna (Melvin) O'Keefe and Doris (Lester) Frazey.